NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,436,524 shares during the period. NGL Energy Partners comprises about 4.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGL. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 2,097,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

