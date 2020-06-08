NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.60.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.