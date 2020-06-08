NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,743.35

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $539,743.35 and $1,931.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 612,933,540 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

