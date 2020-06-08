North Peak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

North Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,368 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 12.8% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.00. 12,709,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411,676. The company has a market cap of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

