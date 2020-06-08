North Peak Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Ruth’s Hospitality Group makes up about 1.6% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $10.70. 3,372,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $305.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.