North Peak Capital Management LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. Mimecast makes up about 4.5% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mimecast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Dougherty & Co upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.97. 918,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,112. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.25, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.25. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,748 shares of company stock worth $4,665,500 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

