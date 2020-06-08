North Peak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,391,000. Splunk makes up 15.6% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.31. 1,597,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,853,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

