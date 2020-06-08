NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 6,701,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,979. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.