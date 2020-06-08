Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.33

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $113.32, with a volume of 251200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
