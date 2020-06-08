Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.33

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $113.32, with a volume of 251200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

