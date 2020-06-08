NPCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.02 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $9,721.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

