NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP raised its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 263.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NRG Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

