Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $131.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

