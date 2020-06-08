Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.95

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 1209902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.