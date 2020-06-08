OmiseGO (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000381 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, BitForex, Iquant, Coinsuper, FCoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Braziliex, Neraex, B2BX, Bithumb, COSS, CoinEx, Liqui, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Binance, Exmo, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Kucoin, C2CX, Hotbit, CoinTiger, BigONE, Koinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Zebpay, IDCM, Gate.io, AirSwap, Coinone, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, ABCC, DigiFinex, BitMart, BitBay, Huobi, TDAX, Poloniex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Coinnest, OTCBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

