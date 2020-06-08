Omni Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00015020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Omni has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $821,020.40 and approximately $91.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00475964 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012772 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.
Omni Profile
Buying and Selling Omni
Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.
