ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NYSE:OKE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 3,653,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 144,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,328. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

