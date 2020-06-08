OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 155,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

