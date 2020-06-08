Ontology Hits Market Cap of $399.13 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Ontology has a total market cap of $399.13 million and $82.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005888 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, BCEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002135 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,802,128 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Koinex, Indodax, OKEx, BCEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

