Opus Market Capitalization Achieves $163,949.31 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Opus has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $163,949.31 and approximately $17.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01985673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120633 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

