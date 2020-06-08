Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 28,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.