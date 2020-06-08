OST (OST) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.19 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $584,748.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Binance, Gate.io and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.01983005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120435 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,772,871 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit, IDCM, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

