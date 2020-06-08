Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 11.7% Higher

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.69, 65,869 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,610,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 161,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 37,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $87,761.32. Following the purchase, the president now owns 199,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,733.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,915 shares of company stock worth $299,388.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

