Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.43. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 212,139 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

