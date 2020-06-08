Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,135.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $126,692.25 and $10,135.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,293,323 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

