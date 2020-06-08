Parkgene Market Capitalization Tops $22,690.73 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $22,690.73 and $3.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

