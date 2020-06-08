PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.84 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,703.15 or 0.17545394 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $46.84 million and approximately $381,586.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.57 or 0.05661512 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,502 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.