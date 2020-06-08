Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

PAYX traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

