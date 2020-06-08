Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $156.09. 5,491,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

