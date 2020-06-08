PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.15. PBF Energy shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 194,388 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,130,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,046,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 157,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.