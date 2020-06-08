PCHAIN (PI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,192.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bilaxy and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $15,192.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.25 or 0.05544494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,040,375 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

