Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.50

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 118226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.15 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “corporate” rating on the stock.

Get Pebble Beach Systems Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

In other news, insider Richard Logan purchased 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($29,909.63).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.