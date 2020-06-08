Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

PRGO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 882,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,466,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 194.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 761,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after buying an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $28,451,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

