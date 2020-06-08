Phantomx (PNX) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 54.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $14,510.12 and approximately $88.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00797830 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00166275 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.