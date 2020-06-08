Phore Price Down 9.3% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $19,734.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,100,520 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.