Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 2,430,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.