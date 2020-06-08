Pittards (LON:PTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.25

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 16315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.95 ($0.60).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.43. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Pittards Company Profile (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

