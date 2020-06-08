PIVX Achieves Market Cap of $23.52 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Coinroom. PIVX has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and $1.54 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003295 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Crex24, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, YoBit, Binance, Graviex, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

