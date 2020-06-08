PlayChip (PLA) Market Cap Hits $4.47 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $438.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.05535782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.