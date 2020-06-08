Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 195,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

