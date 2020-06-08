POA Network (POA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

