PolySwarm Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $4,280.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.13 or 0.05683373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010279 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

