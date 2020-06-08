Populous Trading Up 7.7% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $3.26 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004163 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01987299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00179680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120466 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

