PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,714.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.89 or 0.02500318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.13 or 0.02605794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00475396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00699145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00070724 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00535811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,992,640 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

