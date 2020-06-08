PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Head to Head Contrast

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PPD alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for PPD and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00 Syneos Health 0 4 7 0 2.64

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $60.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 4.13% 10.33% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPD and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 2.36 $341.61 million $0.98 27.81 Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.33 $131.26 million $2.83 21.17

PPD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health. Syneos Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syneos Health beats PPD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.