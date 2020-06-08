PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 550,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.32.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.