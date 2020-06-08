Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 50%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price was down 50% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 122,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 378,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

