Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 4%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, 7,572 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Precipio in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

