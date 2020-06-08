Project Pai Trading 1% Higher This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $183,111.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,678,753,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,289,562 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

