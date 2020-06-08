Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Proofpoint makes up about 10.6% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $47,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.08. 891,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,581. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

