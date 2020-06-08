Propy (PRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $192,700.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $192,700.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.01968201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119189 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

